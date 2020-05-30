Venezuela: COVID-19 Flash Update Nº 4 (22 May 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

As of 21 May, the Venezuelan authorities confirmed 882 COVID-19 cases in 25 territories. This number includes 10 deaths as well as 262 people who have recovered. The most affected states are Nueva Esparta, Miranda, Tachira, the Capital District and Bolivar.

The Government has extended the State of Emergency decree, quarantine and social distancing measures, in place since 13 March, for an additional 30 days until 12 June.

As of 8 May, 36 humanitarian organizations have reported the implementation of 557 activities in 16 states, reaching 1,020,877 people with assistance. In addition to the COVID-19 response and assistance to returnees, several organizations continued their activities in the Education, Nutrition, Food Security and Protection Clusters, albeit at a reduced level.