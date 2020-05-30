Venezuela
Venezuela: COVID-19 Flash Update Nº 4 (22 May 2020)
KEY MESSAGES
As of 21 May, the Venezuelan authorities confirmed 882 COVID-19 cases in 25 territories. This number includes 10 deaths as well as 262 people who have recovered. The most affected states are Nueva Esparta, Miranda, Tachira, the Capital District and Bolivar.
The Government has extended the State of Emergency decree, quarantine and social distancing measures, in place since 13 March, for an additional 30 days until 12 June.
As of 8 May, 36 humanitarian organizations have reported the implementation of 557 activities in 16 states, reaching 1,020,877 people with assistance. In addition to the COVID-19 response and assistance to returnees, several organizations continued their activities in the Education, Nutrition, Food Security and Protection Clusters, albeit at a reduced level.
Returnees from neighbouring countries continue entering Venezuela viaborder crossingsand/or‘special flights’provided by the authorities. Over 80,000 people have returned to Venezuela: some 40,000 persons have been reported to have returned since the beginning of the quarantine and the closing of the Colombian border in mid-March, and 45,905 returned between 6 April and 21 May, of whom 510 have tested positive for COVID-19.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
