Venezuela: COVID-19 Flash Update Nº 3 (23 April 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

As of 22 April, authorities have confirmed 298 COVID-19 cases in 22 territories1, as well as 10 deaths and 122 people who had recovered.

The United Nations (UN) in Venezuela updated the Intersectoral COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. The plan, focused on supporting national efforts, now incorporates a response for returnees, mainly from Colombia. The updated plan has a financial requirement of US$72 million.

On 8 April, a plane carrying 90 tons of health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); and education supplies arrived in Venezuela as part of the UN response to COVID-19. The shipment included 28,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for front line health workers, oxygen concentrators, pediatric beds, water quality control products and hygiene kits, among others.