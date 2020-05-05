Venezuela
Venezuela: COVID-19 Flash Update Nº 3 (23 April 2020)
KEY MESSAGES
As of 22 April, authorities have confirmed 298 COVID-19 cases in 22 territories1, as well as 10 deaths and 122 people who had recovered.
The United Nations (UN) in Venezuela updated the Intersectoral COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. The plan, focused on supporting national efforts, now incorporates a response for returnees, mainly from Colombia. The updated plan has a financial requirement of US$72 million.
On 8 April, a plane carrying 90 tons of health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); and education supplies arrived in Venezuela as part of the UN response to COVID-19. The shipment included 28,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for front line health workers, oxygen concentrators, pediatric beds, water quality control products and hygiene kits, among others.
As of 16 April, 24 humanitarian organizations have reported the implementation of 203 activities in 15 states, reaching more than 306,891 people with assistance.
