Venezuela: COVID-19 Flash Update Nº 2 (2 April 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

• As of 1 April, 144 cases of COVID-19 had been officially confirmed in 19 territories (17 states, the Capital District and the archipelago Los Roques, located in the Francisco de Miranda Insular Territory), including 43 people recovered and 3 deaths.

• On 25 March, the United Nations Secretary-General launched the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) in 53 countries, including Venezuela. The Plan has a financial requirement of US$2 billion.

• The United Nations in Venezuela is currently implementing the COVID-19 Intersectoral Preparedness and Response Plan. The focus of the Plan is to supplement national efforts, mainly on health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and risk communication. The financial requirement is US$61 million.

• The UN has trained, remotely, more than 355 humanitarians and health workers in the states of Tachira, Apure and Amazonas on the prevention of COVID-19. UNICEF is implementing initial health and WASH interventions in 14 of the prioritized COVID-19 hospitals (known as hospitales centinelas). Additionally, they will support 60 outpatient clinics, comprehensive diagnostic centres and selected schools. PAHO/WHO distributed 200 Personal Protection Equipment kits (PPEs) to the Ministry of the People's Power for Health (MPPS) and their field offices, among other activities.