Venezuela – Continued armed confrontations at the border with Colombia (DG ECHO Partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2021)

Since 23 of April, at least three major attacks took place near the town La Victoria, allegedly by the dissident 10th front of the ex-Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), targeting Venezuelan military helicopters, special forces and river patrols.

Media reports include possible death of some nine Venezuelan Special Forces and some other 27 soldiers who were ambushed. The Ministry of Defence of Venezuela has not provided numbers of dead and wounded, but has confirmed that identification of the corpses is ongoing.

Persistent violence and insecurity will most certainly increase the refugee influx to Colombia and delay any potential return of Venezuelans willing to get back home. Up to now, partners report more than 6,000 people have crossed to Colombia (including 500 children) and at least 1,500 children are affected within Venezuela, with four schools occupied by military personnel.