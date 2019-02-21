Venezuela: Civil unrest - Information bulletin

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Venezuelan Red Cross (VRC), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), are implementing actions in line with the Movement’s Fundamental Principles.

The situation

The general situation of tension, and related social mobilizations, have increased in January and February 2019. Large-scale marches and demonstrations were held in different locations in the country on 23 January, 2 February and 12 February. Non-official sources report deaths and people wounded in the January demonstrations, as well as the looting of markets and businesses.

Venezuela continues to face economic challenges that has severe impacts on the ability of the most vulnerable population to obtain access to food, medication and other basic needs.

Red Cross and Red Crescent action

The Venezuelan Red Cross continues to monitor the situation and is responding with pre-hospital care, first aid and psychosocial support in line with the Movement’s Principles, particularly neutrality, impartiality and independence. VRC brigades (volunteers and medical staff) have been mobilized to provide health in emergencies services in Caracas and the branches in Maracaibo, Maracay, Barquisimeto, Valencia, Mérida, El Tigre and Barinas The VRC has 2,635 volunteers, of which more than 500 are specialized in emergency relief actions, in its 24 sectionals and 14 subcommittees. The National Society has 8 hospitals and 33 outpatient health clinics with 1,000 health professionals (doctors, nurses, technical staff and administrative personnel). The VRC’s established material resources (communications equipment, vehicles and installations) are being used in its response actions.