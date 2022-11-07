Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM will continue to provide assistance and early- recovery and resilience programmes in Venezuela for vulnerable migrants and displaced populations, affected by the complex crisis of Colombia and Venezuela, as well as for the communities which host them. IOM’s multi-sectoral programming will respond to the needs and priorities of affected populations, leveraging IOM's operational presence, technical expertise and strong relationships with national and local authorities to limit the humanitarian and socioeconomic effects of the pandemic and support affected communities in their recovery.