24 Feb 2019

Venezuela: Authorities must stop armed attacks against the population

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 23 Feb 2019 View Original

In the context of the arrival of international aid, and in response to multiple complaints of the use of force and attacks on demonstrators with firearms – including AK-type rifles – in Santa Elena de Uairén, Bolívar state, and in other areas of Venezuela, which have resulted in at least two deaths and 22 people wounded, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“We demand that Nicolás Maduro put an end to the use of force. The security forces must refrain from using weapons of war and other firearms against the population, and the pro-Nicolás Maduro armed groups must be dismantled.”

“Armed attacks against the population constitute serious human rights violations and crimes under international law."

