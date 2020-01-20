Venezuela: 365 days of humanitarian action

2019 was a very busy year for us. We expanded our activities in Venezuela, helping more than 300,000 people throughout the country. Our work spanned several areas, including: health, water and sanitation, detention, restoring contact between family members separated by migration, dissemination of international humanitarian law (IHL) and human rights in the Military and Police Forces, among others. This photo gallery illustrates some of the activities carried out by both ICRC staff and Venezuelan Red Cross volunteers. Everyone's hard work, guided at all times by our principles of neutrality, impartiality and humanity, enabled us to respond to the most urgent needs facing Venezuelans.

