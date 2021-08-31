Using the Gender with Age Marker -GAM: Refugee and Migrants of Venezuela Regional Response Plan 2022

In addition to responding to the principles established in several international frameworks such as the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants (2016) or the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (2018), the GAM is a standardized tool to design and implement better projects and to develop capacities for gender mainstreaming, including age and disability. It is also the only quantitative source of global data that allows the RMRP to have an overall report on its progress in this regard. The GAM encourages planning, implementing, and monitoring plans and projects to reflect on the specific needs of the population based on gender, age and/or disability, and to identify whether the proposed assistance is relevant, responsive, and adapted to the needs and priorities of all population groups.