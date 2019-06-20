Update on Activities of the UNHCR-IOM Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants in the Region
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, R4V
Report
Published on 23 May 2019 — View Original
Role and Responsibilities
The role of the JSR is designed to support UNHCR and IOM efforts to promote regionally coherent protection mechanisms and solutions for the refugees and migrants of Venezuela, in the spirit of humanity and regional solidarity.
Principal responsibilities of the JSR include:
- Analyze developments, challenges and opportunities pertinent to the Venezuelan refugees and migrants, providing advice on strategic, leadership and institutional actions;
- Liaise and work closely with national governments, regional and sub-regional bodies, international organizations and other relevant stakeholders (including donors and civil society);
- Mobilize support and facilitate the articulation of the international community to address the humanitarian needs of Venezuelan refugees and migrants.
International Organization for Migration:
