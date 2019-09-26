The United States Increases its Contribution in Response to the Venezuelan Regional Crisis

MORGAN ORTAGUS, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

On September 25, Secretary Pompeo announced in New York nearly $119 million in additional humanitarian assistance to further demonstrate the United States’ commitment and solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the region in response to the Maduro-made Venezuela crisis. This amount includes nearly $36 million for life-saving aid inside Venezuela.

These funds will increase much needed assistance, not only in Venezuela, but in 16 countries across the region that continue to generously host the more than four million people forced to flee the former Maduro regime. U.S. assistance will consist of providing urgently needed medical and health support, water, food, and nutrition inside Venezuela, as well as providing food, shelter, water, medical assistance, mental health counseling, and legal assistance to Venezuelans forced to flee their country. This brings the United States’ total commitment to $568 million since FY 2017, including over $472 million in life-saving humanitarian aid inside Venezuela and for Venezuelans in the region, over $95 million in economic and development assistance, as well as the previous $20 million in humanitarian aid inside Venezuela pledged in January 2019.

The United States supports interim President Juan Guaido and the Venezuelan National Assembly as they work together with the international community and the Venezuelan people to the ensure adherence to rule of law and justice, stabilize the economy and reestablish basic services including water, electricity, and education, so that the people of Venezuela can return to their rightful place in the community of democracies. By restoring democracy in Venezuela the region will regain its stability and start to rebuild Venezuela’s devastated society.

The United States will continue to support the people of Venezuela during this humanitarian, political, and economic crisis, and we ask other nations to do the same.