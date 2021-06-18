United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Venezuela Regional Crisis

For Immediate Release Thursday, June 17, 2021 Office of Press Relations press@usaid.gov Today, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced nearly $407 million in additional humanitarian assistance for people affected by the Venezuela regional crisis. Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), nearly $251 million of this total will provide emergency food, health, water, and other urgent assistance to Venezuelan migrants and refugees, communities hosting them in neighboring countries, and the most vulnerable in Venezuela. This funding also includes more than $156 million from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

The political and economic crisis in Venezuela has driven 5.6 million Venezuelans to flee their country and left more than 7 million people in Venezuela in need of humanitarian assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated humanitarian needs, straining the resources of generous host communities in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and across the region.

The United States remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans in need. The additional USAID funding builds on ongoing support and will provide Venezuelan migrants and refugees—as well as their generous host communities—with hot meals and other emergency assistance, including vouchers and direct cash transfers to purchase food and other necessities in local markets. The funding will also increase support for humanitarian coordination and humanitarian response within Venezuela, where international and local relief organizations are working to provide life-saving assistance, including food, healthcare, water, and support to address COVID-19.

The United States is the largest humanitarian donor to the Venezuela regional crisis, having provided more than $1.4 billion in humanitarian assistance since 2017. We are grateful for the contributions from other donors who are stepping forward to help meet the growing needs in the region and urge others to increase their efforts.

