UNICEF Venezuela Situation Report September 2019

UNICEF, in coordination with national education authorities and partners, launched the back to school campaign targeting 1.2 million primary school aged children at national level over the next 12 months. In September, 27,684 children were registered in municipal and subsidized primary schools supported by UNICEF in five states.

UNICEF distributed kits to test human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and syphilis to prioritized health facilities in four states to improve the timeliness and accuracy of the diagnosis of these diseases in approximately 9,150 pregnant women.

UNICEF and its partners screened 4,665 children under five years old and 238 children with acute malnutrition (175 with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 63 with severe acute malnutrition (SAM)) were treated using the Community based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) approach.

Through the Health sector, 56,233 birth certificates were provided to hospitals to facilitate proper registration of children that will enable their access to basic social services.

The national deworming campaign in schools was launched targeting 4.2 million children between 4-12 years old. As of September, 622,962 children (15 per cent of the target) have been dewormed.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

September 2019

Inside Venezuela:.*

3.2 million # of children in need of assistance (Internal UN estimate)

7 million # of people in need of assistance (Internal UN estimate)

Humanitarian Response Plan 2019 estimates.

Outside Venezuela:

4.5 million # of refugees and migrants from Venezuela worldwide (Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform, October 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 70.4 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In September, power cuts remained a concern throughout Venezuela affecting public transportation, communications and the supply of water. Similarly, the fuel shortage in border states and remote areas of the country is having a severe impact on the health sector with limited transportation available for people to access lifesaving services.

With the new school year starting on 16 September, teachers’ protests have been reported throughout Venezuela to highlight precarious living conditions in the country, deterioration of education facilities, and strengthening of comprehensive training opportunities for teachers. Demonstrators were met with robust crowd control response by the security forces including reported cases of unrestrained violence.

The quarterly report “Crop Prospects and Food Situation”, published by theUN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in September, cites 41 countries, including Venezuela, needing external assistance for food. The report highlights that in Venezuela “hyperinflation has severely eroded local purchasing power, generating acute constraints on households' access to food, while cereal production is expected to decline due to a lack of agricultural inputs.”