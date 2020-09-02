UNICEF Venezuela Situation Report July 2020

Highlights

• UNICEF distributed a total of 67 tonnes of PPE material, 20 tonnes of basic medical equipment (including oxygen concentrators) and 1.4 tonnes of drugs to 53 hospitals, 27 outpatient facilities, 17 health centres, 15 community centres, 12 partner NGOs and three government institutions in 19 states.

• UNICEF continues to improve access to safe drinking water, mainly through the rehabilitation of water treatment plants. Two important rehabilitation works were finalized in July, enabling access to drinking water to over 105,000 people in Caicara del Orinoco (Bolivar state) and Tucupita (Delta Amacuro state).

• A total of 4,626 children were supported through integrated child protection programmes and services, and 175 women and children received gender-based violence (GBV) services, including case management, psychosocial support and legal assistance.

• School material and educational leaflets, designed for both home- learning in key areas and for social and emotional support, have been distributed to 19,807 children in Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Táchira, the Capital District, Miranda and Zulia states.

• During July, UNICEF Venezuela developed new Communication for Development (C4D) material that included: radio spots in the Pemón indigenous language, videos with culturally tailored messages on COVID-19 prevention, stress reduction in the household, management of emotions and prevention of stigmatization.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF continues its efforts to meet the health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); education; child protection and nutrition needs of children, which have been further exacerbated by COVID-19. The UNICEF 2020 Venezuela Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeals for US$ 153.2 million to address the needs of 2.6 million people, including 1.7 million children and adolescents. As of 31 July 2020, only US$ 18.5 million has been raised against the HAC to support implementation of much needed child protection, education, health, nutrition, and WASH interventions, as well as to cover operational and logistics costs related to delivery of this assistance.

Additionally, to address the imminent health risks posed by the COVID- 19 pandemic, UNICEF has launched an appeal for an additional US$ 26.8 million under the UNICEF Global COVID-19 HAC. To date, UNICEF Venezuela has raised US$ 11.9 million for the COVID-19 response, primarily to (i) provide health workers and other staff engaged in the response with personal protective equipment (PPE); (ii) provide sentinel hospitals and clinics with medical supplies and equipment, WASH supplies (including soap, hand-sanitizer, chlorine, masks, drinking water dispensers and disinfectant), safe water, and capacity strengthening on hygiene practices; (iii) strengthen Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) programming, by promoting effective COVID-19 prevention measures, such as hand washing, hygiene practices, physical distancing and other behavioural changes to curb the transmission of the virus; (iv) provide remote psychosocial support and ensure continuity of child protection and gender-based violence (GBV) services; (v) combat stigmatization; and (vi) contribute to mitigating the collateral impact of the outbreak on children.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received to date. Nevertheless, UNICEF calls upon the international community to provide additional and flexible support to reduce the remaining 63 per cent gap of the Venezuela HAC and the 56 per cent gap of the COVID-19 HAC. Potential prolonged funding gaps hinder UNICEF capacity to respond to pre-existing and urgent needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure continuity of critical services for children, women and vulnerable populations, including immunization for which urgent support is needed.