UNICEF Venezuela Situation Report Jan – Jun 2020

Reporting Period: January to June 2020

Highlights

• From January to June 2020, total programmatic and emergency goods (not services) procured globally, regionally and locally were valued at US$12.8 million.

• Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for the treatment of 1,200 children living with HIV nationwide, procured by UNICEF, arrived in the country and end-user monitoring is being coordinated with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and UNAIDS.

• To prevent acute malnutrition, 42,786 children under five years of age received Medium Quantity Lipid Based Supplement (MQ-LNS).

Additionally, 2,522 children under five years of age received ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) for malnutrition treatment.

• UNICEF improved the quality and quantity of water access for over 1,400,000 people through the rehabilitation of five water supply systems in the states of Tachira, Miranda and Bolivar.

• Some 45,626 children were supported through integrated child protection programmes and services and 363 women and children received genderbased violence (GBV) prevention and response services, including case management, psychosocial support and legal assistance.

• During the reporting period, 47,415 children benefitted from an out-reachto-home school feeding programme and 13,526 adults benefitted from household non-perishable food bags.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF continues its efforts to meet the health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection and nutrition needs of children, which have been further exacerbated by COVID-19. The UNICEF 2020 Venezuela Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeals for US$ 153.2 million to address the needs of 2.6 million people, including 1.7 million children and adolescents. As of 30 June 2020, only US$ 11.7 million has been raised against the HAC to support implementation of child protection, education, health, nutrition, and WASH interventions, as well as to cover operational and logistics costs related to delivery of this assistance.

Additionally, to address the imminent health risks posed by the COVID19 pandemic, UNICEF has launched an appeal for an additional US$ 26.8 million under the UNICEF Global COVID-19 HAC. To date,

UNICEF Venezuela has raised US$ 10.3 million for the COVID-19 response, primarily to (i) provide health workers and other staff engaged in the response with personal protective equipment (PPE); (ii) provide sentinel hospitals and clinics with medical supplies and equipment, WASH supplies (including soap, hand-sanitizer, chlorine, masks, drinking water dispensers and disinfectant), safe water, and capacity strengthening on hygiene practices; (iii) strengthen Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) programming, by promoting effective COVID-19 prevention measures, such as hand washing, hygiene practices, physical distancing and other behavioural changes to curb the transmission of the virus; (iv) provide key messages on psychosocial support; (v) combat stigmatization; and (vi) contribute to mitigating the collateral impact of the outbreak on children.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received to date.

Nevertheless, UNICEF calls upon the international community to provide additional and flexible support to reduce the remaining 67 per cent gap of the Venezuela HAC and the 63 per cent gap of the COVID-19 HAC. Potential prolonged funding gaps will hinder UNICEF capacity to respond to pre-existing and urgent needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure continuity of critical services for children, women and vulnerable populations.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Fuel and gasoline shortages, as well as irregular power and water distribution have continued over the first six months of 2020 in Venezuela, hence deepening operational constraints. These challenges affecting continuous and reliable access to water, energy and communications services also hindered an effective response to COVID-19, including provision of timely prevention and treatment measures or continuous access to the internet for distant educational activities, among others.

In addition, since the confirmation of the first two positive cases of COVID-19 on 13 March, the government has put in place preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus, which have further impacted transportation, fuel, food security, mobility, communications, and school retention, among others.

Some of the most affected groups include: indigenous populations, who have very limited access to health services and technological resources to benefit from programmes such as distant education; children living in female-headed households or under care of elderly people; children with disabilities in vulnerable households and specialized centres; and children who are survivors of violence, including GBV.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, Venezuelan migrants returning from neighbouring countries (mostly Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil), have considerably increased. The border states of Zulia, Apure, Bolívar and Tachira are the most affected by COVID-19.

According to Government figures, the number of community-transmitted cases of COVID-19 increased in June, with the Capital District and the state of Miranda registering the highest number of positive cases after border states. Based on the protocol put in place, returning migrants are assisted with rapid screening tests and those who test negative are transferred to temporary shelters (Points of Comprehensive Social Assistance -PASIby its Spanish acronym) to complete the quarantine. UNICEF estimates more than 100 PASIs managed by local authorities have been established in schools, hotels, inns, and military bases, each hosting between 50 to 2,000 people. Returnees who test positive are to receive medical assistance and are kept in isolation. National authorities coordinate the transfer of returnees to their destination states after a second rapid negative test. Each state has implemented protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the reception of returnees.

Given the relevance of the PASIs for the health and epidemiological surveillance protocol, representatives from different United Nations agencies have carried out three visits with government authorities to assess detection, monitoring and prevention measures related to the pandemic in Tachira, Apure, and Bolivar states. Similarly, as of 30 June 2020, three cargo flights have arrived as part of the United Nations COVID-19 response in Venezuela, carrying over 130 tonnes of UNICEF-purchased supplies to support children and their families during the pandemic.