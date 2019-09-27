UNICEF Venezuela Situation Report August 2019

Highlights

• On 20 August, UNICEF released its 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC), appealing for US$70.4 million to assist 1.3 million people across the country, of which 900,000 are children, from July to December 2019.

• UNICEF and the Ministry of Education (MoE) developed and finalized a distribution plan for education materials to reach an estimated 415,000 children in the states of Bolívar, Zulia, Táchira, Miranda and Distrito Capital, as part of the back to school campaign.

• UNICEF procured and delivered more than 3.9 million doses of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) and 124,479 doses of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). As of August, 3,113,602 children under five have been vaccinated.

• UNICEF and its partners screened 23,188 children under five years old and 231 malnourished children were treated using the Communitybased Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) approach.

• In partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH), 48,391 birth certificates were provided to hospitals to facilitate proper registration of children that will facilitate their access to basic social services.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

August 2019

Inside Venezuela:*

3.2 million # of children in need of assistance (Internal UN estimate)

7 million # of people in need of assistance (Internal UN estimate)

*Humanitarian Response Plan 2019 estimates.

Outside Venezuela:

4.3 million # of refugees and migrants from Venezuela worldwide (Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform, September 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 70.4 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Amidst the energy challenges, on 20 August 2019, parts of Venezuela’s capital and the neighbouring state of Miranda experienced an-hour long blackout, while power cuts remain recurrent and extensive in other states. Lack of water is one of the worst side effects of this situation, along with the severe impact on health service provision.

Having visited Venezuela in June 2019, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, raised concern “about the potentially severe impact on the human rights of the people of Venezuela of the new set of unilateral sanctions” imposed on the country on 5 August 2019. She noted that the new measures were "extremely broad and fail to contain sufficient measures to mitigate their impact on the most vulnerable sectors of the population".

As of September, it is estimated that more than 4.3 million Venezuelans have left the country, of which approximately 3.5 million are living in countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. Since 26 August, Ecuador began requiring visas for Venezuelans, following similar decisions by Chile and Peru (15 June). A week before this measure became effective, it was observed that the flow of people at Venezuelan border areas increased considerably.