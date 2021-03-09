UNICEF Venezuela Situation Report: 1-31 January 2021

Situation in Numbers

3,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, 2020 HRP, July 2020)*

*Will be updated with 2021 HRP

126,927 COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases and 1,189 deaths (WHO 31 January 2021)

1,300,000** Children and adolescents enrolled with access limitations to learning continuity due to COVID-19 (Education Cluster 2020)

**estimates for pre-school, primary and secondary public and private schools.

Highlights

• High level and technical negotiations have taken place to assess feasibility and options to receive vaccines through COVAX in Venezuela. Planning meetings have been conducted with authorities and stakeholders regarding Venezuela’s access to the COVAX facility and the increase in number of vaccines.

• During January, anthropometric screenings were performed on 4,172 children under five (2,103 girls and 2,069 boys). Some 2,882 children (1,428 girls and 1,454 boys) received multiple micronutrients powders, 760 children (401 girls and 359 boys) were treated for acute malnutrition and 2,245 children (1,103 girls and 1,142 boys) received deworming treatment.

• In Bolívar state, UNICEF installed one 95m3 water tank, and supported existing ones with water trucking in Warao and Itoyponkon communities, reaching 2,000 indigenous people.

• 9,723 children (4,813 boys and 4,910 girls) and 2,464 caregivers, were supported through integrated child protection programmes and services, including individual psychosocial support, legal assistance, case management, family support and referral to health and nutrition services.

• During January, the school feeding programme benefited 47,461 children and adolescents, including 1,156 indigenous children, (23,898 girls and 23,563 boys) in the states of Amazonas, Apure, Bolívar, Miranda, Táchira and Zulia.