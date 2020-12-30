UNICEF Venezuela Situation Report: 1-30 November 2020

Situation in Numbers

3,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(OCHA July 2020)

102,394 COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases and 897 deaths

(WHO 30 November 2020)

1,300,000 * Children and adolescents enrolled with access limitations to learning continuity

(Education Cluster 2020)

*estimations for pre-school, primary and secondary, public and private schools.

Highlights

On 22 November, UNICEF Venezuela received a charter flight carrying a total of 31 tonnes of health, PPE and vaccines supplies valued at US$ 3,148,000.

In response to the floods in the northern regions of Zulia and Falcón states, UNICEF supported 2,527 families (12,636 people including 2,186 boys, 2,060 girls, 4,334 women and 4,056 men) with safe drinking water, WASH supplies, and vector control services.

During November, 1,364 pregnant adolescents received preventive nutrition services and treatment for being underweight, and 328 received micronutrient supplementation.

A total of 22,508 children between 2 and 14 years (11,549 girls and 10,959) and 1,602 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) have been reached with antiparasitic treatment and key messages in primary health care centres through the UNICEF-supported National Deworming Campaign.

Following the commemoration of the ‘International Day on the Elimination of Violence against Women’ on 25 November, and the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV), UNICEF launched awareness activities with communities and on social media, with a reach of more than 22,600 interactions and around 1.5 million views.