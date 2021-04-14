UNICEF Venezuela Situation Report: 1-28 February 2021

Situation in Numbers

3,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, 2020 HRP, July 2020) * * Will be updated with 2021 HRP

139,116 COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases and 1,344 deaths (WHO 28 February 2021)

1,300,000** Children and adolescents enrolled with access limitations to learning continuity due to COVID-19 (Education Cluster 2020)

**Estimates for pre-school, primary and secondary, public and private schools.

Highlights

• During February, UNICEF and PAHO led the coordination of the National Technical Group (Mesa Técnica Nacional - MTN), to support the drafting of the national vaccination development plan, the resource mobilization strategy and to increase COVID-19 vaccine availability in a shorter time through the COVAX mechanism.

• Preventive and curative nutritional services were provided to 10,392 children (5,393 girls and 4,999 boys), including 341 indigenous and 14 children with disabilities. In addition, 2,395 pregnant and lactating women (1,312 pregnant and 1,083 lactating, including 749 adolescents), received nutritional services.

• In Bolívar state, UNICEF finished rehabilitation works in Angostura’s water treatment plant, providing safe water to 103,800 people (16,432 girls, 16,255 boys, 36,538 women, 34,576 men).

Additionally, UNICEF also improved resilience in the Pemon indigenous community of Itopoykon by drilling a deep borehole and installing a 95m3 water storage tank, benefitting approximately 1,750 persons (277 girls, 274 boys, 616 women, 583 men).

• During February, the school feeding programme benefited 47,235 children (23,758 girls and 23,477 boys) in the states of Amazonas,

Apure, Bolívar, Mérida, Miranda, Táchira and Zulia through the delivery of food bags to students, and in some educational centres in the state of Miranda, through take-home hot meals prepared and distributed daily to children and adolescents.