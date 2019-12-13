UNICEF Venezuela Humanitarian Situation Report (October 2019)
from UN Children's Fund
Report
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Highlights
- Fuel shortage across several locations affected access and delivery of health and education services provided by UNICEF and partners.
- A total of 192,740 vaccine vials against yellow fever and polio procured by UNICEF arrived in the country to meet the regular immunization needs of over 405,000 children under age 5.
- As part of the back to school campaign, UNICEF and partners distributed education materials to 51,438 children (26,485 girls and 24,953 boys) and 944 teachers in 220 schools.
- UNICEF distributed granulated chlorine and built the capacity of 210 health personnel on the adequate use of these supplies in 42 hospital that serve 315,000 people.
- In partnership with 68 Child Protection Councils and six non-governmental organizations, UNICEF reached 18,213 children (9,106 girls and 9,107 boys) with legal assistance, psychosocial support and referral services.
Situation in Numbers
- 3,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance
- 7,000,000 people in need (OCHA August 2019)
- 4,627,000 refugees and migrants from Venezuela worldwide (Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform, November 2019)