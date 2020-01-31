UNICEF Venezuela Humanitarian Situation Report (January 2020)

Highlights

• After joint actions carried out by UNICEF, PAHO and the Ministry of Health, on 30 January 2020, the measles outbreak was declared under control in Venezuela.

• With UNICEF’s support, a routine yellow fever immunization campaign was carried out in 18 remote communities of the state of Bolivar, reaching over 1,200 people.

• UNICEF and partners enabled water treatment at household level for 22,070 people living in three states (Bolivar, Miranda and Capital District) to provide access to safe water.

• UNICEF and partners provided individual and group psychosocial support activities to 1,822 children and 121 caregivers. Also, 10,062 vulnerable and at-risk children received specialized child protection services including case management and legal support.

• A total of 44,259 children received learning materials in 143 public schools located in highly vulnerable sectors of Miranda state and Caracas Capital District. In addition, 2,283 teachers were trained on pedagogical strategies, which will be implemented with the use of UNICEF learning kits.

Situation in Numbers

3,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA August 2019)

7,000,000 people in need (OCHA August 2019)

4,800,000 refugees and migrants from Venezuela worldwide (Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform, February 2020)