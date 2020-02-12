12 Feb 2020

UNICEF Venezuela Humanitarian Situation Report (December 2019)

from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Download PDF (739.7 KB)

Highlights

  • In 2019, UNICEF provided 4.9 million doses of bivalent oral poliovirus vaccine (bOPV) for a polio campaign that reached 95 per cent coverage. 6.7 million doses of tetanusdiphtheria (Td) were procured, and 2.3 million doses of MMR were administered for diphtheria and measles outbreaks. UNICEF supplied an additional 2.6 million doses of BCG, MMR, bOPV, IPV, Td and yellow fever for the regular immunization program benefitting over 2 million children.

  • UNICEF collected and established a nutrition information data base of approximately 100,000 children under five and pregnant and lactating women in 16 states. Within this group, data suggests an average Global Acute Malnutrition of 6.3 per cent among children under five, which is informing UNICEF programming.

  • UNICEF provided access to safe water to more than 815,000 people. In addition, more than 900,000 people - through the national deworming campaign in schools- accessed essential information on hygiene, water treatment and storage at household level, while receiving hygiene kits and water purification tablets.

  • UNICEF reached over 248,000 children with educational learning materials, including materials in indigenous languages for Yanomami children and Warao adolescents. 5,796 teachers were provided with materials to support teaching and 7,693 children from 29 public schools in Miranda participated in a pilot school feeding program.

  • Over 29,000 children participated in psychosocial support activities in communities, and more than 83,000 adults and children were involved in prevention of violence and family separation awareness activities.

Situation in Numbers

3,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA August 2019)

7,000,000 people in need (OCHA August 2019)

4,769,000 Migrants and refugees from Venezuela worldwide (Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform, January 2020)

