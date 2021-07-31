UNICEF Venezuela Humanitarian Situation Report, 01 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

During the first semester of 2021, UNICEF distributed a total of 881.6 tons of relief supplies worth US$6.95 million from its warehouses to various partners throughout the country. In addition, vaccines worth US$4.7 million were directly distributed to the Ministry of Health’s main warehouse and counterparts.

Between January and June 2021, 78,510 women and their newborns were reached with health interventions across the 24 Venezuelan states.

Some 15,540 health workers (7,786 men and 7,754 women) received personal protective equipment (PPE), allowing them to provide uninterrupted health services to children and adults.

Some 95,195 children under five were screened for detection of acute malnutrition (48,549 boys and 46,646 girls), including 2,995 indigenous (1,524 boys and 1,492 girls) and 1,647 Afro-descendent children (841 boys and 806 girls).

UNICEF and the Ministry of Water have been working on various projects that, once completed, will contribute to improving safe access to water for more than 1.7 million people in Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Zulia and Táchira states.

A total of 43,128 children (24,016 boys and 19,112 girls) were provided with legal support, child protection interventions, alternative care and case management.