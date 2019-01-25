UNICEF Statement on the situation in Venezuela

CARACAS/PANAMA CITY/NEW YORK, 25 January 2019 – “UNICEF regrets and condemns the reported loss of lives, including the deaths of teenagers, during recent demonstrations in Venezuela, and expresses its condolences to their families.

“UNICEF renews its call on demonstrators and law enforcement to avoid violence and ensure the protection of children and adolescents everywhere at all times.

“Adolescents who have reportedly been arrested should be treated in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child – which Venezuela has ratified – to ensure that their rights are upheld.

“UNICEF also echoes the call of the Secretary General of the United Nations to all actors to engage in inclusive and credible political negotiations to address the country’s longstanding crisis.

“UNICEF will continue to work with national partners and the international community to protect and uphold the rights of children in Venezuela.”

