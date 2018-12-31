UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 4 | 8 Nov - 8 Dec 2018

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3 million No. of Venezuelans living abroad, including:

2.4 million No. of Venezuelans in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean (Source: IOM/UNHCR, Nov 2018) 470,000 Approx. No. of children in need of assistance as a consequence of the crisis in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Panama. (Preliminary estimations at transit/receiving country level.)

Highlights

• UNICEF estimates that as of November 2018, more than 470,000 children are in need of assistance in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Panama, including Venezuelan children migrating or in transit, non-Venezuelans returning to their countries of origin and children living in particularly vulnerable host communities.

• The Government of Colombia created a new body, the Inter-Institutional Unit for International Cooperation, composed of the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Agency for Cooperation – as the new interlocutor for the coordination with humanitarian actors.

• Dissemination of key messages and engaging the migrant community continues to be the main focus of C4D interventions. UNICEF has carried out campaigns against xenophobia, which include valuable information about how xenophobia translates into the denial of children´s rights everyday life.

• UNICEF´s educational interventions in La Guajira department,

Colombia, have permitted 3,420 girls, boys and adolescents to access alternative learning spaces and to benefit from the distribution of school educational kits.

• A regional workshop was held in Lima, Peru, facilitated by the UNICEF Regional Office, on the minimum standards for child protection in humanitarian action, with the participation of UNICEF staff and counterparts in the region, including from countries involved in the crisis response.

• In Ecuador, the delivery of nutritional supplements to prevent acute malnutrition, in the northern border posts of Rumichaca and San Miguel, have reached around 1,500 children under 4 years old.

• Through the Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) established in Boa Vista and Pacaraima, Brazil, an average of 565 children are being reached per week, with participation in CFSs activities including psychosocial support, socialization, play and recreation.

• In Trinidad and Tobago, the first Child Friendly Space was opened to support children´s access to socialization, learning and play.

• UNICEF is supporting a safe household water treatment and storage intervention to avoid contamination in 12 indigenous communities in Guyana. Through this intervention 1,500 households (8,300 people) have had drinking water tested.