UNHCR Venezuela Situation Fact Sheet - April 2019

Over 3.7 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela are living abroad, more than 3 million of whom have left Venezuela to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Between 2014 and 2018, some 414,570 asylum claims have been lodged by Venezuelans, over 255,448 in 2018 alone. While refugee procedures are overwhelmed, 7,171 were recognized as refugees thus far.

With the support of receiving States and host communities, UNHCR continues to improve reception conditions, advocate for legal stay, identify protection risks and ensure access to basic services.

Overview

Growing numbers of people continue to leave Venezuela for different reasons, including insecurity and violence, persecution and threats, food and medicine shortages, lack of access to social services, as well as loss of income.

Most governments in the region have shown commendable solidarity towards refugees and migrants from Venezuela, giving them access to territory, protection and assistance.

However, host communities have become increasingly strained.

The Quito Declaration and Plan of Action mark a significant step forward harmonizing policies and practices, scaling up and coordinating the humanitarian response and improving access and enjoyment of rights to refugees and migrants.

While some Venezuelans have obtained documentation which allows them to stay legally, the majority have no regular status, and are therefore more vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, violence, trafficking and discrimination.