UNHCR Venezuela Fact Sheet March 2022

One in four Venezuelans are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the most recent Humanitarian Response Plan estimates. Through its leadership of the Protection Cluster and the Energy, Shelter and NFIs Cluster, UNHCR is targeting in 2022 some 1.4 million among the most vulnerable Venezuelans affected by the country’s protracted crisis. UNHCR also leads the response to mixed movements between Venezuela and its neighbours and displacement within the country, as well as to the protection needs of refugees, asylum-seekers and persons at risk of statelessness.

Operational context

The first quarter of 2022 registered the movement of 3.2 million people across the border between Colombia and Venezuela through the three international bridges linking the state of Tachira to the department of Norte de Santander, along with an emerging trend of increasing returns to Venezuela. The majority of those crossing the border engaged in circular movements between the two countries, seeking vaccines, medical and other services and goods for consumption or commerce.

The border with Brazil was reopened in late February, almost two years after its closure with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing people in mobility to avoid facing the protection risks associated with the use of informal crossing routes. Repatriation flights of the Government airlift scheme Plan Vuelta a la Patria resumed in March after a four- month hiatus, bringing back hundreds of Venezuelans from Peru and Ecuador.

On the economic front, despite increasing inflationary pressures affecting the purchasing power and food security of a large part of the population, the macroeconomic outlook for the country remained that of a gradual recovery.