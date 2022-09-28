UNHCR Regional update - Americas (28 September 2022)

Situational analysis, including new developments

The Americas region hosts some 17 million refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced persons and stateless people. Violence, persecution and human rights violations remain among the main drivers of forced displacement in the region. Climate change and the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have exacerbated underlying vulnerabilities and deep-rooted inequalities, leading to a significant increase in poverty and extreme poverty, and rising food insecurity in parts of the region. A rise in discrimination and xenophobia towards displaced persons has also been observed, as well as an increase in gender-based violence, human trafficking and other serious protection risks that continue to heighten the vulnerability of women, children, adolescents, the elderly, people with disabilities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons. These factors have accelerated human mobility.

Venezuelans constitute the largest number of displaced people in the Western Hemisphere, followed by nationals of the North of Central America and Nicaragua. In 2021, three countries in the region, Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States of America, were among the world’s top five largest recipients of new individual asylum applications, while Colombia remained the country hosting the second largest displaced population worldwide (with more than 1.8 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants).

The number of people from various nationalities, including Haitians, making their way through extremely hazardous conditions to reach Mexico and the United States of America has set a new record this year. Changes have been observed in the profile of persons on the move across the Darién Gap in the first seven months of 2022: approximately 45,000 out of 71,000 were Venezuelans, followed by Haitians (4,800) and Cubans (3,100). At the south-west border of the United States of America, a record number of arrivals has been recorded so far in 2022.

The United States Customs and Border Protection agency reported over 1.4 million encounters in between January and July, including more than 241,00 in the month of May alone.

The adoption of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection in June 2022, on the margins of the ninth Summit of the Americas has translated the will of 20 States in the hemisphere to work together to create the conditions for safe, orderly, humane and regular migration and to strengthen the framework for international refugee protection. The Declaration represents a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation among governments and other keys stakeholders in the region towards the stabilization of people on the move in communities of destination, origin and return. It emphasizes commitments to strengthen reception and protection mechanisms, expand regular pathways for admission and international protection, implement protection-sensitive human mobility management and coordinate emergency response to address the protection needs of persons on the move.