13 Jun 2019

UNHCR Americas Monthly Report - May 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.81 MB)

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The political and security situation remains tense after demonstrations on the 30th of April, when opposition leader Mr Guaido called for a popular uprising against President Maduro including military to deflect and remove the current regime from power. Clashes left 200 people injured and 5 people dead. Since mid-May, Norway has hosted closed-door meetings including delegates from the government and opposition although no information has been made public concerning the specifics of the discussions.

  • The border between Venezuela and Brazil reopened on 10th May, after nearly three months of closure. Venezuela’s border with Colombia remains closed with the exception of people crossing for humanitarian reasons, like children going to school, students and people with medical conditions.
    Nevertheless, the vast majority of the 5,000 Venezuelans arriving to Colombia per day continue to do so through irregular crossing points.

  • The Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) approved the use of its special grant to support countries hosting Venezuelans in Latin America and the Caribbean on May 7. It will provide $100 million (non reimbursable) from its facility, with additional resources expected to be provided by the donor community. These grant funds will be combined with regular IDB loan operations of $800 million.

