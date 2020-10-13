UNFPA Humanitarian Response in Venezuela, September 2020 - VOL.2

Since 2018, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Venezuela, within the framework of the Humanitarian Response Plan, focuses its actions on ensuring the continuity of Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services, the provision of contraceptive methods, and the prevention and response to Gender- Based Violence (GBV) in 8 prioritized states. Since March 2020, these actions have been further heightened to respond to the challenges derived from the COVID-19 and contribute to the protection of the Sexual and Reproductive Rights of women and young people in greater vulnerability.