07 Nov 2019

UN humanitarian chief concludes visit to Venezuela (6th November 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original
© OCHA Venezuela
Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock at West General Hospital Dr. José Gregorio Hernández, in Caracas, Venezuela, 5 November 2019
© OCHA Venezuela

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, today concluded a three-day visit to Venezuela, where he was briefed on the humanitarian situation and strengthened cooperation and coordination among the various humanitarian organizations operating in the country.

During the three-day trip, Mr. Lowcock met with officials from the Government of Venezuela, including the Vice-President, and members of the National Assembly. He also met UN and NGO humanitarian partners, in addition to members of the diplomatic community in Caracas.

Mr. Lowcock also visited a local hospital in a Caracas neighborhood that currently serves 1 million people, and met with staff and patients. Funds from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) have been provided to the hospital for much-needed medical supplies.

"I have seen myself how the health system is on the verge of collapse, with many hospitals lacking the most basic water and electricity infrastructure. Hospital patients, many of whom are already critically ill, are at high risk of losing their lives from new infections they are acquiring while they are in hospital, because basic cleaning and disinfection cannot be done," said Mr. Lowcock.

"This is exacerbated by a lack of medicines, and a shortage of doctors and nurses to administer them. Preventable diseases including malaria and diphtheria are back with a vengeance. People with chronic health conditions, pregnant and nursing women, infants and those living with disabilities are among the most vulnerable," he added.

Thanking donors that have contributed financial resources for UN-supported activities to the humanitarian effort in Venezuela, the Emergency Relief Coordinator noted that more than US$155 million has been received thus far this year.

"But our US$223 million Humanitarian Response Plan remains under-resourced and the biggest constraint to delivering humanitarian assistance remains funding. Everyone needs to do more," he stressed.

The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for Venezuela aims to assist 2.6 million people and focuses on providing life-saving humanitarian aid and protection and strengthening community resilience.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.