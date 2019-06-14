UN Human Rights Chief to visit Venezuela from 19-21 June

GENEVA (14 June 2019) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is due to visit Venezuela at the invitation of the Government from 19 to 21 June.

During her visit to Caracas, the High Commissioner will meet President Nicolás Maduro Moros. She will also have exchanges with a number of Government ministers and officials, as well as the president of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General and the Ombudsman.

The UN Human Rights Chief will hold discussions with the President of the National Assembly and its members as well as the President of the Constituent Assembly and its members.

Bachelet will engage with victims of human rights violations and abuses and with their relatives. She will also interact with civil society representatives, members of the business community and trade unions, religious leaders and academics.

The High Commissioner will deliver a statement at the end of her visit on 21 June at approximately 9.30 pm Caracas time. Details to follow.

ENDS

