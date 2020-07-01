In times of COVID, NGOs in Guatemala are adapting their methods of support to vulnerable populations

By Veronique Durroux-Malpartida, Head of the Information Unit in OCHA ROLAC

The COVID-19 pandemic has also reached remote and rural areas. In Guatemala, NGOs that were already working closely with communities have found new ways of continuing to provide humanitarian aid.

Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Guatemala, authorities took various restrictive measures to avoid the spread of the virus, such as curfews, suspension of public transportation, and the closure of markets. These necessary measures have had an impact on the population, even on those living in the most remote areas of the country.

