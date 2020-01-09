09 Jan 2020

Supporting the Venezuelan People

Report
from US Department of State
Published on 09 Jan 2020 View Original

PRESS STATEMENT

MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE

Venezuela’s political crisis has led to the flight of more than 4.8 million people, the collapse of a once prosperous country’s educational, economic, industrial, and healthcare systems, and the abuse of human rights and fundamental freedoms. A swift negotiated transition to democracy is the most effective and sustainable route to peace and prosperity in Venezuela. Negotiations could open the path out of the crisis through a transitional government that will organize free and fair elections.

Venezuela faces a crossroads in 2020. Presidential and National Assembly elections at the end of 2020 should help shape the country’s future for years to come, including shepherding the difficult work of rebuilding institutions and infrastructure eviscerated by a brutal regime. 2020 presents the opportunity to provide the Venezuelan people with what they have been demanding for years: genuinely free and fair Presidential and National Assembly elections to choose their leadership and begin the long process of renewal.

The international community plays a pivotal role in supporting the Venezuelan people. The measures outlined in the fact sheet here: https://www.state.gov/free-and-fair-presidential-and-parliamentary-elect... – which are consistent with Venezuela’s own constitution – can help end Venezuela’s political crisis; any other process that deviates from or distorts these measures may not be viewed as legitimate or credible.

