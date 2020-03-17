Strengthening of Information sharing, communication, and feedback for refugees and migrants from Venezuela

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela

• Approx. 4.6 million migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from Venezuela require information, communication and feedback on fundamental aspects for survivance and human development such as protection, health and education

• Host communities in 15 countries face challenges of coexistence and integration in this new socioeconomic context

R4V Coordination Platform for refugees and migrants from Venezuela

• Over 40 UN agencies, CSOs, NGOs and donors participating in the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Response to Migrants and Refugees of Venezuela (R4V) support the response managed at the national an local levels

• Communication with Communities, Communication for Development and Accountability to Affected Populations as crosscutting axis are crucial for interventions that demand alliances, synergy and capacities

• https://r4v.info/en/situations/platform