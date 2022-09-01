Statement: Number of Displaced Venezuelans Matches Ukraine Crisis, International Support Does Not

Please see below statement from Refugees International Senior Advocate for Latin America Rachel Schmidtke:

“The United Nations confirmed that the number of displaced Venezuelans has reached 6.8 million people—tying with Ukraine for the largest refugee and migrant crisis worldwide, and surpassing Syria for the first time ever.

Although the number of Venezuelans and Ukrainians forced from their homes is now roughly the same, the international response is not. This year, donors have only funded 13 percent of the humanitarian response plan for Venezuelans—while the Ukraine response plan has received almost five times the amount of support.

Displaced Venezuelans need more support. Venezuelans, Ukrainians, Syrians, and all those seeking safety around the world deserve access to protection, work, and opportunity. The international community must step up.”