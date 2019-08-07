Special update on Quito Process: IV Technical Meeting on Human Mobility of Venezuelan Citizens in the Region - Buenos Aires, Argentina (5-6 July 2019)

PARTICIPATION

The Quito IV meetings brought together 14 participating countries from the region – the highest level of participation to date – as well as key cooperating States and actors in the regional humanitarian response (United States, European Union, Canada, Sweden, Netherlands, among others) in addition to the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank.

Participants of the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform, including UN agencies (ILO, IOM, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNHCR and WHO), representatives from civil society organizations and the International Red Cross/ Red Crescent Movement were also in attendance and played an active role across the two-day meeting