07 Aug 2019

Special update on Quito Process: IV Technical Meeting on Human Mobility of Venezuelan Citizens in the Region - Buenos Aires, Argentina (5-6 July 2019)

Report
from R4V
Published on 06 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (652.15 KB)

PARTICIPATION

The Quito IV meetings brought together 14 participating countries from the region – the highest level of participation to date – as well as key cooperating States and actors in the regional humanitarian response (United States, European Union, Canada, Sweden, Netherlands, among others) in addition to the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank.

Participants of the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform, including UN agencies (ILO, IOM, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNHCR and WHO), representatives from civil society organizations and the International Red Cross/ Red Crescent Movement were also in attendance and played an active role across the two-day meeting

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.