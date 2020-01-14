14 Jan 2020

Southern Cone Situation Report - October and November 2019

Approximately 14.1 per cent of the total number of Venezuelans residing in Latin America and the Caribbean until November 2019, lives in the countries that conform the Southern Cone Chapter.

The financial contributions towards the requirements of the Southern Cone countries in the RMRP 2019 reached 14.6 per cent as of mid-November, with only USD 5.2 million received among the four countries.

The RMRP 2020 was launched on 13 November. The Southern Cone and Chile chapters plans to reach 259,000 refugees and migrants from Venezuela and 134,000 host community members. These actions will need some USD 62.8 million.

