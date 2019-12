Almost 13 per cent of the total number of Venezuelans residing in Latin America and the Caribbean until September 2019, lives in the countries that are part of the Southern Cone Chapter.

The financial contributions towards the RMRP 2019 in the Southern Cone remain extremely low, reaching a 13.3 per cent as of mid-September, with only USD 4.7 million covered out of the USD 35.6 million required.