South Cone Situation Report, March 2019
UNHCR/IOM Joint Special Representative, Eduardo Stein, visited Argentina where it was confirmed that the country will host and organize the Quito IV meeting.
The Regional High-level meeting about migrant and refugee Venezuelan children took place in Buenos Aires with the participation of 9 countries in the region.
It led to the definition of action points, such as the strengthening of a coordinated regional operational response through trainings, articulation and advocacy spaces.