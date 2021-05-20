Social protection and Venezuelan migration in Latin America and the Caribbean in the context of COVID-19

The study reviews and analyses the inclusion of migrants into social protection systems in the context of the Covid-19 crisis and provides a set of policy recommendations to build more inclusive systems.

This study developed by the IPC-IG, UNICEF LACRO and WFP (2021) presents an analysis of the inclusion of the Venezuelan migrant population in social protection as part of the response to the pandemic emergency in nine countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The document assesses the specific risks and vulnerabilities inherent to the migrant condition, highlights the main national and international normative frameworks that recognise their rights and analyses the effective access of migrants to social protection systems both prior to the pandemic and during the COVID-19 emergency. The study also provides a set of policy recommendations to inform the decision-making process of the actors working in the field of social protection.