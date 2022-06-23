Situation of human rights in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/59) (Advance unedited version)

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda items 2 and 4

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/20, in the present report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights focuses on the latest developments related to economic, social, cultural and environmental rights, rule of law and civic space, and the level of implementation of the corresponding recommendations previously issued by her Office to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

I. Introduction