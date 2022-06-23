Situation of human rights in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/59) (Advance unedited version)

Human Rights Council
Fiftieth session
13 June–8 July 2022
Agenda items 2 and 4
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention
Summary
Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/20, in the present report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights focuses on the latest developments related to economic, social, cultural and environmental rights, rule of law and civic space, and the level of implementation of the corresponding recommendations previously issued by her Office to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/20, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a comprehensive written report on the situation of human rights in Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) containing a detailed assessment of the implementation of the recommendations made in her previous reports and to present it to the Council at its fiftieth session.
The present report covers the period from 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022 and focuses on the latest developments related to economic, social, cultural and environmental1 rights, rule of law and civic space, and the level of implementation of the corresponding recommendations previously issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The report is based on information gathered and analysed by OHCHR, including on the basis of interviews with victims and witnesses as well as meetings with government officials and civil society organizations. It also takes into account official information and data provided by the Government.
The findings in the present report have been documented and corroborated in strict compliance with OHCHR methodology.2 OHCHR exercised due diligence to assess the credibility and reliability of sources and cross-checked the information gathered to verify its validity. It sought informed consent from the sources whom it interviewed and took appropriate measures to protect their identities and to ensure confidentiality, as appropriate.
OHCHR assessed the information collected in the light of international human rights standards and domestic legislation.