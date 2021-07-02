Situation of human rights in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/47/55)

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/20, in the present report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights details recent developments in the human rights situation, with a particular focus on civic space and the rule of law, and how they relate to the implementation of previously issued recommendations.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/20, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a comprehensive written report on the situation of human rights in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela containing a detailed assessment of the implementation of the recommendations made in her previous reports and to present it to the Council at its forty-seventh session.

2. The present report is based on information gathered and analysed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), including on the basis of interviews with victims, witnesses and human rights defenders and meetings with government officials. OHCHR refers to official information and data whenever possible. The report covers the period from 1 June 2020 to 30 April 2021 and is focused on the latest developments related to the rule of law and civic space and the level of implementation of the corresponding recommendations.

3. A report of the High Commissioner providing a complementary overview of the human rights situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and an assessment of progress on corresponding recommendations will be presented to the Human Rights Council at its forty-eighth session, pursuant to resolution 45/2.

4. The findings set out in the present report have been documented and corroborated in strict compliance with OHCHR methodology. OHCHR exercised due diligence to assess the credibility and reliability of all sources and cross-checked the information gathered to verify its validity. It sought informed consent from the sources whom it interviewed and took all appropriate measures to protect their identities and to ensure confidentiality, as appropriate. OHCHR assessed the information it collected in the light of international human rights standards and relevant domestic legislation.