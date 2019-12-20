20 Dec 2019

Senate passes sweeping Menendez-Rubio legislation to address Maduro’s humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and advance international effort

Report
from Government of the United States of America
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original

THE VENEZUELA EMERGENCY RELIEF, DEMOCRACY ASSISTANCE AND DEVELOPMENT ACT, ALSO KNOWN AS THE VERDAD ACT, REAFFIRMS U.S. SUPPORT FOR INTERIM-PRESIDENT JUAN GUAIDÓ AND THE DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, PROVIDES A MAJOR INCREASE OF U.S. HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE, STRENGTHENS TOOLS TO COMBAT KLEPTOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES, AND ESTABLISHES U.S. POLICY IN SUPPORT OF NEGOTIATED SOLUTION TO VENEZUELA’S CRISIS.

WASHINGTON – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, issued the following statements following final passage of a bipartisan deal on federal government spending, which included the VERDAD Act to address the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

“I am incredibly proud to have led the effort to pass the VERDAD Act, the single largest legislative package of U.S. support to Venezuela and a sign of our unwavering commitment to the Venezuelan people,” said Menendez. “The VERDAD Act greatly expands the U.S response to Venezuela’s tragic humanitarian crisis and its impact on our closest partners in the region. It maintains strategic pressure on the Maduro regime and advances efforts to address the vast amount of resources stolen from the Venezuelan people by regime officials. Our legislation also sends a clear message to sanctioned regime officials: if you’re not involved in human rights abuses and support the return of democracy in Venezuela, including new presidential elections, the sanctions can go away.”

“I am proud to have led this push for the VERDAD Act, a comprehensive legislative effort that strengthens our nation’s response to Venezuela’s man-made humanitarian crisis and the coordinated international effort for a post-Maduro Venezuela,” said Rubio. “As usurper-in-chief Nicolás Maduro continues his illegitimate grip on power, the U.S. is reaffirming its unwavering support for interim President Juan Guaidó and the democratically elected National Assembly. By granting $400,000,000 in humanitarian assistance for Venezuelan migrants and hosting neighboring communities, the United States is once again reiterating its support to the people of Venezuela and our regional allies who have made a tremendous effort in welcoming the migrants.”

The VERDAD Act was also cosponsored by Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), John Barasso (R-Wyo.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), and John Kennedy (R-La.).

Key provisions of the legislation

  • $400 million in humanitarian assistance for Venezuela and neighboring countries

  • $17 million in support for democratic actors and civil society in Venezuela

  • Strengthens U.S. support for Interim-President Juan Guaidó, Venezuela’s democratically-elected National Assembly, and a negotiated solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

  • Establishes a waiver to lift targeted sanctions on individuals that take steps to restore democracy in Venezuela

  • Requires the State Department to report on the Maduro regime’s complicity in crimes against humanity

  • Restricts entrance into the U.S. for family members of sanctioned individuals/ Sanctions in Response to Kremlin interference in democratic institutions abroad

  • Prohibits visas for the families of sanctioned Maduro regime officials

  • Requires new efforts to freeze and recover assets stolen from the Venezuelan people by the Maduro regime

  • Codifies a prohibition on arms sales to the Maduro regime

  • Prohibits visas for individuals working with the Russian government to undermine democratic governance in Venezuela

PRESS CONTACT

Juan Pachon 202-224-4651

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.