Secretary-General Calls for Investigation of Reported Venezuela Casualties

SG/SM/19441

24 JANUARY 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned over reports of casualties in the context of demonstrations and unrest in Venezuela and calls for a transparent and independent investigation of these incidents.

At this critical time, he urges all actors to lower tensions and pursue every effort to prevent violence and avoid any escalation.

The Secretary-General underlines the urgent need for all relevant actors to commit to inclusive and credible political dialogue to address the protracted crisis in the country, with full respect for the rule of law and human rights.

For information media. Not an official record.