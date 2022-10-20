Saddened by Fatal Floods, Mudslides in Venezuela, Secretary-General Says United Nations Providing Support to National Emergency Response

SG/SM/21544

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the loss of dozens of lives and damage to infrastructure in Venezuela due to floods and mudslides resulting from the heavy rainy season and the impact of tropical storms.

He extends his deepest condolences to the Government and to the families affected by the floods and landslides impacting several towns across Venezuela, particularly in the northern State of Aragua.

The United Nations is providing support, in coordination with the national authorities’ emergency response, to address the needs of the most affected people. The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people of Venezuela and underscores that the United Nations stands ready to offer additional assistance in this challenging time.