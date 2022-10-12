RMNA 2022: Refugee and Migrant Needs Analysis (issued October 2022)

Since 2018, the R4V Platform has issued annual Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plans (RMRP), highlighting the needs of vulnerable population groups as well as the response strategies of the various Platform and sector groups, including a complete review following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Building on valuable feedback from stakeholders, during the planning process in 2022, the R4V Platform decided to separate the RMRP into two documents: (i) the Refugee and Migrant Needs Analysis (RMNA), which highlights the needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, while (ii) the RMRP will highlight the response strategy. The RMNA includes multistakeholder and sectoral analyses by Platforms and Sectors at all levels of the response (regional, national, and sub-regional), with the majority of Platforms undertaking Joint Needs Analysis (JNA) exercises. These include, at minimum, a JNA Workshop and a secondary data review with R4V partners and host country governments, as well as primary data collection exercises, focus group discussions and/or key informant interviews, based on the information needs and dynamics of each Platform.