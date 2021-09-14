Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan - Visit to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (A/HRC/48/59/Add.2) (Advance unedited version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur undertook an official visit to Venezuela from 1 to 12 February 2021 to assess the impact of unilateral sanctions imposed by several states and international organizations on the human rights of Venezuelans. She concludes that sectorial sanctions on the oil, gold and mining industries, the economic blockade, the freezing of Central Bank assets, the targeted sanctions imposed on Venezuelans and third country nationals and companies and the over-compliance by banks and third-country companies have exacerbated the pre-existing economic and social crisis, with a devastating effect on the entire population, especially those living in poverty, women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities or with life-threatening or chronic diseases, and the indigenous population. No strata of society has been untouched. She recommends that these sanctions, which were mostly imposed in the name of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, be lifted as they undermine these very principles, values and norms.