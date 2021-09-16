Report of the independent international fact-finding mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (A/HRC/48/69) (Advance unedited version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

The present report, submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to Council resolution 45/20 of 6 October 2020, contains the findings of the independent international fact-finding mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The report focuses on the Venezuelan justice system. This includes issues related to independence, its role in investigating and prosecuting perceived and real opponents of the Government and its role in perpetuating impunity for human rights violations and crimes committed against them.

The Mission continues to keep abreast of cases involving extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detentions and torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, including sexual and gender-based violence, occurring in other contexts in the country and will report on these over the course of its extended mandate.