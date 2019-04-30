Regional responses to the Venezuelan crisis: Displacement, civil society, and extraregional actors

This Readout and Recommendations reflects the contributions and discussions during the fourth workshop on “Regional Responses to the Venezuelan Crisis” held April 24–26, 2019, in Cúcuta, Colombia, at the border with Venezuela. The workshop was jointly organized by the Coordinadora Regional de Investigaciones Economicas y Sociales (CRIES), the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict, the Servicio Jesuita a Refugiados (the Jesuit Refugee Service, or JRS), and the Instituto Pensar of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana of Bogota, Colombia.

The workshop was structured into four sessions: (1) the displacement of Venezuelan refugees to nonbordering countries, (2) the role of civil society in coordination with multilateral organizations, (3) the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, and (4) the role of extraregional actors in the crisis. Below are the main conclusions of each session, along with a series of policy recommendations developed by participants throughout the workshop.

